Silver Touch Technologies receives comprehensive modernization project for CM-KISAN portal
From Odisha Computer Application Centre, Govt. of Odisha
Silver Touch Technologies has received a purchase order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Government of Odisha, for the enhancement, operation, maintenance and technical support of the CM-KISAN Portal under the Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment Department.
The order pertains to the comprehensive modernization and long-term management of the CM-KISAN farmer benefit platform, a critical digital infrastructure supporting agricultural welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers to farmers across the State.
By modernizing and scaling the CM-KISAN ecosystem, Silver Touch will enable improved governance, faster scheme delivery, and enhanced farmer outreachcontributing meaningfully to the State's agricultural transformation agenda.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:04 AM IST