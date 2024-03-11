Sindhu Trade Links Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BCL Industries Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2024.

BCL Industries Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2024.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 22.59 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

BCL Industries Ltd lost 15.86% to Rs 59.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sigachi Industries Ltd tumbled 13.54% to Rs 61.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd plummeted 13.47% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 11.64% to Rs 145. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6567 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News