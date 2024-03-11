Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
BCL Industries Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2024.
BCL Industries Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 22.59 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.07 lakh shares in the past one month.
BCL Industries Ltd lost 15.86% to Rs 59.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sigachi Industries Ltd tumbled 13.54% to Rs 61.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Growington Ventures India Ltd plummeted 13.47% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.68 lakh shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 11.64% to Rs 145. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6567 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BCL Industries allots 7.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IIFL Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Skipper bags order from PowerGrid Corp

PSP Projects bags orders worth Rs 410 cr

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

HCL Technologies included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Supreme Court rejects extension, orders electoral bond details by 12th March

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon