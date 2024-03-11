Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Telecom stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 39.54 points or 1.57% at 2481.86 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.52%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.24%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.23%),ITI Ltd (down 4.22%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.67%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.58%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 3.16%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.66%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.33%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.43%), turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.94 or 0.51% at 73743.45.
The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.42% at 22399.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 661.61 points or 1.48% at 43991.96.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.48 points or 0.18% at 13479.69.
On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2878 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks edge higher

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

HCL Technologies included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Supreme Court rejects extension, orders electoral bond details by 12th March

Honasa Consumer forays into personal wash category with launch of moisturizing lotion soaps

NBCC's subsidiary bags work orders worth Rs 368 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon