Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 39.54 points or 1.57% at 2481.86 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.52%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.24%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.23%),ITI Ltd (down 4.22%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.67%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.58%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 3.16%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.66%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.33%).

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.43%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.94 or 0.51% at 73743.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.42% at 22399.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 661.61 points or 1.48% at 43991.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.48 points or 0.18% at 13479.69.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2878 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

