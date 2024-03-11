PSP Projects bags orders worth Rs 410 cr

The civil construction company announced that it has received various new work orders worth Rs 410 crore.

With receipt of the above order, the total order inflow during the financial year 2023-24 till date amounts to Rs 3422.91 crore (including additional scope of work worth Rs 77 crore from the existing contracts).

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in the country.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.10% to Rs 31.08 crore despite a 40.90% jump in revenue to Rs 704.75 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.74% to currently trade at Rs 698.90 on the BSE.

The company bagged an order for construction of Fintech Building for Gujrat International Finance Tec-City Company at GIFT City, Gandhinagar worth Rs 333.06 crore in Government Category. This project is to be completed within a period of 36 months.