Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 1.42 points, or 0.04% to 3,265.95 after trading between 3,241.13 and 3,267.97. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 300 to 264, with 942.20 million securities worth S$1.08 billion changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was United Overseas Bank, up 1.57% to S$30.35. Wilmar International was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 1.25% to S$3.17.

Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was up 1.57% to S$30.35 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.16% at S$13.91, while DBS Group Holdings fell 1.2% to S$35.28.

In corporate news, Zixin Group shares were up nearly 11% after the company forecasted a net profit for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss in the year-ago period.

Shares of AEM Holdings tumbled 13% after it posted a net profit of S$2.3 million in the first quarter, an 85% drop from S$15.6 million a year earlier.

The Singapore share market finished session marginally into the green on Thursday, 09 May 2024, on tracking cues from a middling overnight close on Wall Street, and as investors awaiting for more comments from Federal Reserve officials and key U.S. inflation data in the coming days.