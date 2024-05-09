Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
The Singapore share market finished session marginally into the green on Thursday, 09 May 2024, on tracking cues from a middling overnight close on Wall Street, and as investors awaiting for more comments from Federal Reserve officials and key U.S. inflation data in the coming days.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 1.42 points, or 0.04% to 3,265.95 after trading between 3,241.13 and 3,267.97. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 300 to 264, with 942.20 million securities worth S$1.08 billion changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was United Overseas Bank, up 1.57% to S$30.35. Wilmar International was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 1.25% to S$3.17.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was up 1.57% to S$30.35 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.16% at S$13.91, while DBS Group Holdings fell 1.2% to S$35.28.
In corporate news, Zixin Group shares were up nearly 11% after the company forecasted a net profit for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss in the year-ago period.
Shares of AEM Holdings tumbled 13% after it posted a net profit of S$2.3 million in the first quarter, an 85% drop from S$15.6 million a year earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon