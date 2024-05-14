Singapore Exchange Market gains 0.3%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 9.69 points, or 0.29% to 3,313.35 after trading between 3,298.51 and 3,313.35. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 357 to 225, with 1.20 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was ST Engineering, up 4.22% to S$4.20. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 2.94% to S$0.99.
Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was down 1.06% to S$29.89, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.84% at S$14.40 and DBS Group Holdings advanced 0.25% to S$35.46.
