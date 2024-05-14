Singapore Exchange Market gains 0.3%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 9.69 points, or 0.29% to 3,313.35 after trading between 3,298.51 and 3,313.35. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 357 to 225, with 1.20 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was ST Engineering, up 4.22% to S$4.20. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 2.94% to S$0.99.

Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was down 1.06% to S$29.89, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.84% at S$14.40 and DBS Group Holdings advanced 0.25% to S$35.46.

The Singapore share market finished session slightly higher on Tuesday, 14 2024, with shares in banking and realty stocks leading gains. Market gains were, however, limited on caution ahead of US inflation report later this week that will determine when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.