Singapore Market closes 0.56% higher

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 18.15 points, or 0.56%, to 3,244.06 after trading between 3,244.06 and 3,219.52. Volume of 1.93 billion shares worth S$978.65 million changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 281 to 251.

The STIs biggest gainer was Seatrium, rising 7.78% to S$0.0974, while the biggest decliner was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, down 1.42% to S$1.39.

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 0.1% to S$34.17, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 0.9% at S$13.45, and United Overseas Bank rising 0.3% at S$29.51.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Singapore stock market recouped early losses to finish session modestly higher on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, as risk sentiments underpinned on following overnight gains in the European markets and China lowering of its five-year loan prime rate.