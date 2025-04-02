Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

SJVN added 1.06% to Rs 92.25 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), has successfully completed the trial run of 241.77 MW capacity in Phase I of the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project.

According to an exchange filing, SGEL achieved this significant milestone on March 31, 2025. The capacity is now operational and is set to achieve Commercial Operation Date (COD) on 2 April 2025.

The Bikaner Solar Power Project, with a total planned capacity of 1,000 MW, is slated for full commissioning by 30 September 2025. Upon completion, SGEL will supply the generated solar power to three states: Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

 

This project is expected to make a substantial contribution to Indias goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. It also aligns with SJVNs vision of becoming a 25,000 MW company by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 66.2% to Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 441.14 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 34.6% QoQ to Rs 670.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

NSE SME ATC Energies System's debut fizzles like a weak battery

NSE SME ATC Energies System's debut fizzles like a weak battery

NMDC iron ore production slides 27% YoY in Mar'25

NMDC iron ore production slides 27% YoY in Mar'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon