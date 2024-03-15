Sensex (    %)
                             
SJVN Green Energy wins 200 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), the renewable arm of SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for 200 MW Solar Project in GUVNL Phase-XXIII.
The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs.1100 crore. The Project is to be developed at Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) Solar Park at Khavda. The Power Purchase Agreement shall be executed with GUVNL after adoption of tariff by GERC. The Project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA.
The project is expected to generate 508.40 million units in the 1st year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 11698.16 million units. Commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 573210 Tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute in GoI mission of reduction in carbon emission.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

