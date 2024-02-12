Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SJVN Ltd Slides 10.53%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.33%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
SJVN Ltd has added 33.52% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX
SJVN Ltd lost 10.53% today to trade at Rs 125.8. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.33% to quote at 5376.73. The index is up 7.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd decreased 5% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 95.98 % over last one year compared to the 17.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
SJVN Ltd has added 33.52% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170.45 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.39 on 27 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SJVN Ltd Spurts 6.4%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.84%

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Utilties shares gain

Auto stocks rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 22.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon