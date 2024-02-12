SJVN Ltd has added 33.52% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX

SJVN Ltd lost 10.53% today to trade at Rs 125.8. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.33% to quote at 5376.73. The index is up 7.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd decreased 5% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 95.98 % over last one year compared to the 17.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SJVN Ltd has added 33.52% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170.45 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.39 on 27 Mar 2023.

