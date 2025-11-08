SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 700.33 croreNet profit of SK Finance rose 13.38% to Rs 91.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 700.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 588.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales700.33588.55 19 OPM %58.7758.71 -PBDT132.04111.40 19 PBT119.2799.75 20 NP91.5980.78 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content