SKF India consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1203.40 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.13% to Rs 551.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 524.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 4570.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4304.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of SKF India rose 42.54% to Rs 175.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1203.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1094.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1203.401094.694570.134304.9217.7315.2615.7017.41248.49186.54810.42799.86229.61169.65735.82733.02175.23122.93551.80524.88