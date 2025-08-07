Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This wine maker's share price dips 6% as Q1 profit nosedives 87% YoY

This wine maker's share price dips 6% as Q1 profit nosedives 87% YoY

Sula Vineyards shares fell after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Wine glasses, wine, glass

Sula Vineyards Limited is India’s leading wine company, commanding over 50 per cent of the domestic market. With a diverse portfolio of nearly 70 labels across multiple price points, Sula has become the go-to brand for wine lovers across the country.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sula Vineyards share price: Wine maker Sula Vineyards share price was under pressure on Thursday, August 7, 2025, with the scrip plunging up to 5.90 per cent to an intraday low of ₹262.25 per share. 
 
At 1:05 PM, Sula Vineyards share price was trading near day’s low level, down 5.3 per cent at ₹263.9 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.52 per cent lower at 80,127.87 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What led to the fall in Sula Vineyard's share price today?

 
Sula Vineyards shares fell after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
The company’s profit tanked 86.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹14.6 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Sula Vineyards’ revenue from operations dropped 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹118.3 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹128.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low, slips below 80,000-mark; SMIDs slip 1%; BHEL down 6%

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Divi's Labs falls 4% after Q1 miss, analysts trim estimates; check details

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Blue Star share price rise 4% after posting Q1 results; check details

share market, stock market

Datamatics Global up 7%, hits all time high on posting healthy Q1 results

 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 46.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18.3 crore, from ₹33.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Ebitda margin squeezed 1096 basis points (bps) to 15.5 per cent in Q1FY26, from 26.4 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
On the bright side, wine tourism revenue grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13.7 crore
in Q1FY26. The growth in wine tourism was driven by increased footfalls, highest-ever resort occupancy (82 per cent in Q1FY26 versus 70 per cent in Q1FY25) and spends per guest (up 6 per cent Y-o-Y).  ALSO READ | Divi's Labs falls 4% after Q1 miss, analysts trim estimates; check details 
Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula Vineyards said, “We reported steady revenue from operations in Q1 FY26, excluding the one-time WIPS gain recorded in Q1FY25. Own Brands growth was muted due to continued urban demand softness, and a lower trade placement of wine in June’25 in Maharashtra - our #1 market, as announcement of excise duty hike on spirits prompted heavy pre-loading of spirits by distribution at pre-revision prices. However, that said, this is a positive development going forward for the company and wine industry in Maharashtra. Encouragingly, despite these headwinds, states such as West Bengal, Goa, UP, Rajasthan, among others recording healthy double-digit growth. In terms of portfolio mix, share of Elite & Premium increased 300+ bps Y-o-Y to 74.7 per cent with The Source and RASA continuing to see strong traction.” 
 
“Wine Tourism remains a bright spot, growing 22 per cent Y-o-Y led by higher footfalls, record Q1 occupancy and spend per guest. Our new wine tourism offering – Dindori Tasting Room & Bottle Shop at ND wines, near the Gujarat border is now open and welcoming visitors. Upcoming projects – ‘The Haven by Sula’ our 30-key resort near York and the new tasting room at Domaine Sula are on-track to open in time for this festive season,” Samant added.
 
He further said that with ongoing expansions and the recent opening of the Samruddhi Highway – cutting Mumbai-Nashik travel time by 45 minutes – the outlook for wine tourism remains robust. In other developments, continuing our legacy as India’s wine pioneers, we are proud to launch the country’s first aromatic, low-alcohol still Muscat wine: Sula Muscat Blanc. Our sparkling Muscat, The Source Moscato, became the fastest Sula wine to reach 10,000 cases, and we expect Muscat Blanc to become a consumer favorite as well. While the year began on a challenging note, we remain focused on delivering strong operating profit growth through the rest of FY26.  ALSO READ | Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

About Sula Vineyards

 
Sula Vineyards Limited is India’s leading wine company, commanding over 50 per cent of the domestic market. With a diverse portfolio of nearly 70 labels across multiple price points, Sula has become the go-to brand for wine lovers across the country. 
 
Beyond winemaking, Sula has built a thriving wine tourism business, featuring a luxury vineyard resort and wine-themed restaurants in Nashik and near Bangalore – establishing itself as the preferred wine destination for discerning Indian consumers.
 
Operating five state-of-the-art wineries in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Sula produces and distributes over 1 million cases annually. The company has pioneered several industry firsts, including India’s first Winery Tasting Room (2005) and the country’s first vineyard resort (2010), which now attracts more than 330,000 visitors each year.

More From This Section

IPO

BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

trading

Jindal Stainless shares slide 7% even as Q1 profit rises; here's why

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp share gains ground despite muted Q1; what's next?premium

BSE, stock market, sensex

Sensex, Nifty fall as Trump hikes tariffs, FIIs sell; what should you do?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Rajeev Samant Sula Vineyards India wine market Share price Q1 results Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon