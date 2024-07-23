Business Standard
Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid stun with special 'Deadpool & Wolverine' look

The Deadpool & Wolverine movie premiere was organised on July 22, Monday. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 26

Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid appeared in a special “Deadpool & Wolverine”-inspired outlook at the movie's premiere that was organised in New York City on Monday. 

Lively, 36, was seen in a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder bodysuit of maroon colour, setting the stage on fire. She tied her hair in a high ponytail. Her looks were adorned by Lorraine Schwartz's jewellery and Ofira's jewels adding bling to her look. 
She held hands with her supermodel friend Hadid, who appeared in a Wolverine-inspired dress – a yellow X-Men uniform, suited for the occasion. 

She stunned everyone with her outfit, comprising her top – a bandeau-styled piece, with a low rise skirt. She didn't forget to match her uniform with a yellow purse from the luxury brand and black pumps. She also pinned her hair for the event 

Jackman and Reynolds appear in simple avatar

The real Deadpool and Wolverine, i.e., Jackman, 55, and Reynolds, 47, appeared in simple, but classic black suits. The four came together for a photograph on the red carpet where Lively and Reynolds hold each other closer. 

Lively and Reynolds's relationship

Lively has been the biggest supporter of her husband, promoting his upcoming movie. 

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and the couple share three daughters, namely, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth child, whose name and sex is not revealed. 

But the couple might have more children in the future as the 'Free Guy' actor recently mentioned that he wanted as many as possible. 

He appeared in E! News and said, “As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” 

According to the actor, they wouldn't ask their friend Taylor Swift to babysit as she charges a hefty fee. “The cost of that is … I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive,‘” the actor jokingly added. 

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is a 2024 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 featuring the fictional characters Deadpool and Wolverine. It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theatres on July 26.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

