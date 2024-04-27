SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 630.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.81% to Rs 9.07 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 179.03% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 30.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 630.77% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.81% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.9.075.4730.8822.6045.5317.1840.0625.134.040.7812.065.333.910.6611.554.922.850.398.653.10