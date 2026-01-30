Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 221.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 46.35% to Rs 577.32 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 221.80% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.35% to Rs 577.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 394.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales577.32394.48 46 OPM %4.952.75 -PBDT19.617.13 175 PBT17.765.38 230 NP12.843.99 222
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST