Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 221.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.35% to Rs 577.32 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 221.80% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.35% to Rs 577.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 394.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.577.32394.484.952.7519.617.1317.765.3812.843.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News