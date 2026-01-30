Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 24.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 77.42 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences declined 24.79% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.77.4263.2222.998.0217.9617.6613.5213.378.7711.66

