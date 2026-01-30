Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 24.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 77.42 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences declined 24.79% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales77.4263.22 22 OPM %22.998.02 -PBDT17.9617.66 2 PBT13.5213.37 1 NP8.7711.66 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST