SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

SML Isuzu said that it sold 1,543 units in May 2025, registering a de-growth of 1.3% from 1,563 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales surged 29.9% to 413 units in May 2025 as against 318 units sold in May 2024.

The company sold 1,130 units of passenger vehicles in May 2025, down 9.2% YoY.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 1.2% to Rs 52.95 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.51% to Rs 771.38 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

 

Shares of SML Isuzu rose 0.84% to Rs 1,901.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

