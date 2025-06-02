Reliance Power Ltd soars 7.13%

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 62.24, up 7.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 141.71% in last one year as compared to a 6.31% drop in NIFTY and a 16.32% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.24, up 7.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24732.2. The Sensex is at 81386.87, down 0.08%. Reliance Power Ltd has risen around 52.77% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35879.05, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3460.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1199.17 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
