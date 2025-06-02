Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai Motor total sales rises 1% YoY in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported total sales of 58,701 units in May 2025, marking a marginal increase of 1% from 58,502 units sold in May 2024, including 43,861 units sold in the domestic market and 14,840 units exported.

The company stated that the availability of a few critical models was impacted in May due to a scheduled biannual plant maintenance shutdown.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL said, HMILs total sales volume for May 2025 stood at 58,701 units. May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models.

 

We continue to witness consistent growth in our exports volume and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that we passionately uphold. Going forward, we remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation.

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.7% to Rs 1,614.35 crore despite a 1.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,527.25 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India rose 0.23% to Rs 1,857.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

