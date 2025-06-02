Radico Khaitan Ltd up for fifth session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2543, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.29% in last one year as compared to a 6.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 2% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.
Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2543, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24723.85. The Sensex is at 81335.09, down 0.14%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 0.41% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55283, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80539 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 98.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
