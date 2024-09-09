Business Standard
FMCG shares gain

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 57.33 points or 0.25% at 23154.96 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Doms Industries Ltd (up 4.14%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.06%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 2.53%),M K Proteins Ltd (up 2.25%),Gillette India Ltd (up 2.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 1.79%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 1.19%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.18%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 1.11%), and Dabur India Ltd (up 1.06%).
On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 4.03%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 3.63%), and VST Industries Ltd (down 3.62%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 525.54 or 0.94% at 55452.32.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 100.43 points or 0.61% at 16484.05.
The Nifty 50 index was down 10.25 points or 0.04% at 24841.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.66 points or 0.03% at 81158.27.
On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2283 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

