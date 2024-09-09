Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile Ltd Slides 1.04%

Route Mobile Ltd Slides 1.04%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Route Mobile Ltd has lost 0.71% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX
Route Mobile Ltd lost 1.04% today to trade at Rs 1580.85. The BSE Teck index is down 0.99% to quote at 19346.33. The index is up 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Just Dial Ltd decreased 1% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 32.88 % over last one year compared to the 21.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Route Mobile Ltd has lost 0.71% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 168 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7465 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1942 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1388.6 on 04 Jun 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NEET exam

NEET UG 2024: Karnataka KCET Round 2 Counselling started, view details

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Broader markets down, financials, FMCG climb

Ganesh Chaturthi, India, Maharashtra

Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured

Pope Francis

Activists criticise high cost of Pope Francis' visit to 'poor' East Timor

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in US Open men's final

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon