M K Proteins Ltd Spikes 3.92%

M K Proteins Ltd rose 3.92% today to trade at Rs 10.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.12% to quote at 23125.93. The index is up 2.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd increased 1.89% and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 23.39 % over last one year compared to the 21.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
M K Proteins Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 2.6% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 461 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38236 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 33.33 on 10 Nov 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.6 on 01 Apr 2024.
