M K Proteins Ltd Spikes 3.92%

M K Proteins Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 2.6% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX

M K Proteins Ltd rose 3.92% today to trade at Rs 10.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.12% to quote at 23125.93. The index is up 2.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd increased 1.89% and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 23.39 % over last one year compared to the 21.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.