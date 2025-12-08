Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

SML Mahindra added 3% to Rs 3,480.80 after the company reported 94.29% jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 952 units in November 2025, compared with 490 units sold in November 2024.

The companys production jumped 55.93% to 1,394 units in November 2025 as against 894 units produced in corresponding quarter last year. Export surged 175.57% YoY to 135 units in November 2025.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon