Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 31.60 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics rose 164.10% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.6029.39 8 OPM %15.859.87 -PBDT4.362.47 77 PBT2.851.14 150 NP2.060.78 164
