Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esab India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Poly Medicure Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2025.

Esab India Ltd spiked 9.96% to Rs 5330 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 196 shares in the past one month.

 

Poly Medicure Ltd soared 8.60% to Rs 2021.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6848 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd surged 7.82% to Rs 871.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72907 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd advanced 6.55% to Rs 485. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38495 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd rose 6.30% to Rs 552.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60275 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

