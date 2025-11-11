Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India's Hyderabad-based facility gets first U.S. FDA approval

Granules India's Hyderabad-based facility gets first U.S. FDA approval

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Granules India said that its subsidiary Granules Life Sciences (GLS), located in Hyderabad, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a product that was the subject of a pre-approval inspection (PAI).

The aforementioned inspection was conducted between 28 July 2025 and 01 August 2025.

There was one observation during that inspection, and the GLS had submitted its response within the stipulated time.

With this approval, the GLS facility is now deemed approved by the U.S. FDA, marking a major milestone for Granules India as it expands its finished dosage manufacturing capabilities. This is the first FDA approval for the GLS site.

 

The company plans to launch the approved product in the U.S. market soon. The same product is already approved and manufactured at Granules Gagillapur facility. The new approval will help strengthen market share and support business continuity through multi-site manufacturing.

Also Read

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting LIVE

Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Over 31% voter turnout till 11 am in final phase of polls

Fallout 4 (Image: Bethesda Softworks)

Bethesda Softworks launches Fallout 4 Anniversary edition: Check what's new

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple may delay launch of second-gen iPhone Air to 2027: What to expect

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US green card for siblings: Who can sponsor, timelines and rules explained

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director, Granules India, said: We plan on launching the product into the U.S. market soon. It is an already approved product at our Gagillapur facility, but we plan on building market share with this approval.

We also have other products filed from this site and expect the U.S. FDA to approve them following necessary audits if required. This marks the first approval from our second Hyderabad facility with finished dosage capabilities."

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 112.64 crore, while net sales increased 3.4% to Rs 1,208.79 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.59% to currently trade at Rs 541.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Esab India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Esab India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wall Street Soars as Senate Moves to End Shutdown; Tech and Gold Lead Rally

Wall Street Soars as Senate Moves to End Shutdown; Tech and Gold Lead Rally

IRB Infra's October toll collections jump 9% YoY to Rs 682 cr

IRB Infra's October toll collections jump 9% YoY to Rs 682 cr

G R Infra slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 193 cr

G R Infra slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 193 cr

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1600 mark, Eurozone investor confidence eases

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1600 mark, Eurozone investor confidence eases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon