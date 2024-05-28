SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nandan Denim Ltd, Ashima Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd and Oriental Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2024.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 821.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 258 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd spiked 14.79% to Rs 42.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73413 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd soared 12.29% to Rs 32.17. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd rose 11.07% to Rs 156. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85577 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd gained 10.56% to Rs 381.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1984 shares in the past one month.

