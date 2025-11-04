Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales decline 67.57% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 67.57% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.1712.86 -68 OPM %-67.15-21.15 -PBDT-4.52-4.05 -12 PBT-6.14-5.76 -7 NP-6.14-5.76 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
