Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 316.47 croreNet profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 6.19% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 316.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales316.47295.85 7 OPM %13.9115.44 -PBDT46.2248.14 -4 PBT42.9745.68 -6 NP31.9534.06 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content