A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 85.45 croreNet profit of A.K Capital Finance declined 3.99% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.4582.35 4 OPM %77.3678.25 -PBDT20.9221.68 -4 PBT20.1020.74 -3 NP15.4216.06 -4
