SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of SNS Properties & Leasing rose 133.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.13 100 0.260.13 100 OPM %84.6284.62 -11.5461.54 - PBDT0.220.11 100 0.030.08 -63 PBT0.220.11 100 0.030.08 -63 NP0.210.09 133 0.020.06 -67
