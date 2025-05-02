Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of SNS Properties & Leasing rose 133.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.13 100 0.260.13 100 OPM %84.6284.62 -11.5461.54 - PBDT0.220.11 100 0.030.08 -63 PBT0.220.11 100 0.030.08 -63 NP0.210.09 133 0.020.06 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS, IBM collaborate for Andhra Pradesh Govt.'s Quantum Valley Tech Park initiative

TCS, IBM collaborate for Andhra Pradesh Govt.'s Quantum Valley Tech Park initiative

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Nifty trades tad above 24,350; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades tad above 24,350; European mrkt opens higher

Eternal posts over 77% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 39 crore

Eternal posts over 77% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 39 crore

Adani Ports jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 3,023 cr

Adani Ports jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 3,023 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon