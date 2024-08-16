Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.58% to Rs 24.51 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 34.72% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.58% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.5134.32 -29 OPM %13.7114.92 -PBDT3.174.62 -31 PBT2.944.50 -35 NP2.203.37 -35
