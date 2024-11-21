Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maintaining overall stability continues to be daunting challenge for Global South says RBI Governor

Maintaining overall stability continues to be daunting challenge for Global South says RBI Governor

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has noted in a speech today that while the global economy has managed to hold its ground in the highly stormy weather of the last few years, clouds of uncertainties still loom on the horizon. Policymaking in this environment of heightened uncertainty is akin to driving a car through a foggy path ridden with speedbumps. These are conditions which will test the drivers patience and skill. Historical regularities are looking improbable, and policymakers are being put to test. He stated that for the countries of the Global South, maintaining overall stability which includes sustained growth, price stability and financial stability continues to be a daunting challenge. Central banks need to work towards more robust, realistic and nimble policy frameworks that use monetary, prudential, fiscal and structural policies synergistically to achieve the desired outcomes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom

Tariff impact: Reliance Jio loses 7.96 mn users in Sep, shows Trai data

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver flat: Industry body

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver flat: Industry body

Gold, jewellery

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver flat: Industry body

Yasin Malik

Why did the SC cite Kasab's fair trial while addressing Yasin Malik's case?

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin scam: The legality of cryptocurrencies in India explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon