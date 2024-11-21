Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL gains as Alpha Wave buys 12% in Advanta

UPL gains as Alpha Wave buys 12% in Advanta

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

UPL rose 1.58% to Rs 555.50 after global investment firm Alpha Wave Global agreed to pick up a 12.5% stake in Advanta Enterprises, a subsidiary of agrochemicals maker UPL, for $350 million.

UPL, a leading global provider of agriculture solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $350 million investment from Alpha Wave Global, a prominent global investment firm. This investment will be directed towards Advanta Enterprises, a UPL subsidiary focused on innovative farming solutions and technology.

Alpha Wave Global will acquire approximately 12.5% stake in Advanta through a combination of primary and secondary investments. The primary investment of $100 million will be used to fuel Advanta's growth initiatives, while the secondary sale of $250 million will help UPL reduce its debt.

 

This investment marks the second significant funding round for Advanta, following a $300 million investment from KKR in October 2022.

In another development, UPL said it will raise Rs 3,377.74 crore through a rights issue of 9.38 crore shares. Shareholders will be offered one rights share for every eight equity shares held, at a price of Rs 360 per rights share. The issue period is from December 5 to 17.

UPL is a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions. The company has a diverse portfolio of biological and traditional crop protection solutions.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 443 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with net loss of Rs 189 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 11,090 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, driven by 16% increase in volumes, 7% decline in price and near flat Fx.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam

Indian carriers projected to add 600 planes in next 5 years: Aviation Secy

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas officials

Startup funding

Insurtech firm Zopper raises $25 million in Series D funding round

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt to introduce 5 Bills in Parliament's winter session starting Monday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon