Stock Alert: RITES, NTPC Green, Avenue Supermarts, Ashiana Housing, ITCONS E-Solutions

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank and Sammaan Capital are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 26 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

RITES said that it has received an LoA worth $18 million (Rs 153 crore) from South Africas Talis Logistics to supply diesel electric locomotives.

NTPC Green Energy announced that it has commissioned a 25 MW solar project in Gujarat. The project is part of a 37.5 MW solar project, with the remaining capacity yet to be commissioned.

Avenue Supermarts informed that it has opened a new store in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total store count to 430.

 

Ashiana Housing said that its board approved the reappointment of Vishal Gupta as managing director for three years.

ITCONS E-Solutions has received a new order from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Ministry of Defence, for providing manpower services. The total contract value is Rs 3.8 crore.

Insolation Energy has incorporated a special purpose vehicle, PJGN Green Infra, for setting up solar power plants.

Capital India Finance has reappointed Keshav Porwal as managing director for three years, effective 27 November, and approved raising of funds through debt securities.

Waaree Energies has incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies Three, for undertaking power projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

