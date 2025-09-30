Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade in positive terrain; media shares drop

Indices trade in positive terrain; media shares drop

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the early afternoon trade, as investors showed buying interest ahead of RBI policy decision scheduled for 1 October 2025. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark. Market participants are also keeping a close watch on India-US trade talks and broader global cues.

Media shares tumbled for sixth consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 92.30 points or 0.12% to 80,456.35. The Nifty 50 index added 39.95 points or 0.16% to 24,676.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.07%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,975 shares rose and 1,914 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.18% to 11.50. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,818.80 at a premium of 142.50 points as compared with the spot at 24,676.30.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 327.8 lakh contracts at the 24,700 strike price. Maximum put OI of 307.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,600 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 1.22% to 1,543.10. The index dropped 5.17% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Prime Focus (down 5%), Nazara Technologies (down 3.98%), PVR Inox (down 2.51%), Tips Music (down 1.72%) and Sun TV Network (down 1.19%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.45%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.1%) tumbled.

Prime Focus locked in upper circuit of 5% after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indostar Capital Finance fell 0.54%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Phoenix ARC to sell a portion of its Commercial Vehicle Loan book as part of efforts to reduce its stressed portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

