Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries conducts Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming project in Farrukhabad

Som Distilleries & Breweries conducts Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming project in Farrukhabad

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Som Distilleries & Breweries marked a major milestone with the Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming Rs 600 crore greenfield project in Khimsepur, Farrukhabad District, Uttar Pradesh.

Spread across 40 acres of land allotted by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the state-of-the-art facility will house a brewery, distillery, and advanced manufacturing units under the company's subsidiary Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustain momentum in April: RBI Bulletin

India's high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustain momentum in April: RBI Bulletin

India's private sector PMI grows to 61.2 in May

India's private sector PMI grows to 61.2 in May

Bajaj Auto moves to take charge of KTM, commits 800 million euros for revival

Bajaj Auto moves to take charge of KTM, commits 800 million euros for revival

Markets Drop on Rising Yields and Trade Concerns

Markets Drop on Rising Yields and Trade Concerns

Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon