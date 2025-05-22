Som Distilleries & Breweries conducts Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming project in Farrukhabad

Som Distilleries & Breweries marked a major milestone with the Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming Rs 600 crore greenfield project in Khimsepur, Farrukhabad District, Uttar Pradesh.
Spread across 40 acres of land allotted by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the state-of-the-art facility will house a brewery, distillery, and advanced manufacturing units under the company's subsidiary Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients.
