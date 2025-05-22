Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Markets Drop on Rising Yields and Trade Concerns

Markets Drop on Rising Yields and Trade Concerns

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Dow fell 1.9% amid surging Treasury yields and fears over a costly tax bill. Airline and banking stocks slumped, while Asia-Pacific markets mostly gained. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 4.59% after weak bond auction demand.

The Dow plunged 816.80 points (1.9%) to 41,860.44, the S&P 500 slumped 95.85 points (1.6%) to 5,844.61 and the Nasdaq tumbled 270.07 points (1.4%) to 18,872.64.

Stocks have rebounded strongly since early April but concerns over stalled trade deals and rising bond yields have pressured markets. The 30-year Treasury yield surpassed 5% amid worries that President Trump's proposed tax and spending bill could add \$2.5 trillion to the deficit. Treasury yields also rose following a \$16 billion twenty-year bond auction with below-average demand, reflected in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46 versus the historical average of 2.58.

 

Airline stocks substantially moved downwards, resulting in a 3.7% nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Banking stocks were considerably weak, as reflected by the 3.1% slump by the KBW Bank Index. Oil service, housing and commercial real estate stocks saw notable weakness while gold stocks bucked the downtrend amid a continued increase by the price of the precious metal.

Asia Pacific stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.2%, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and fell by 0.6%. The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1% and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved sharply lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, surged 11.5 bps to 4.59%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto moves to take charge of KTM, commits 800 million euros for revival

Bajaj Auto moves to take charge of KTM, commits 800 million euros for revival

Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

NALCO gains as Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 2,078 crore

NALCO gains as Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 2,078 crore

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 75.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 75.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon