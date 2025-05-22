Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Oil India slipped 4.84% to Rs 405.90 after the company's net profit declined 21.56% to Rs 1,591.48 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 2,028.83 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was marginally down 0.15% at Rs 5,518.86 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,020.31 crore, down 19.97% from Rs 2,524.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Crude oil revenue dropped 6.64% YoY to Rs 3,896.19 crore, while natural gas revenue rose 4.41% to Rs 1,392.63 crore. Pipeline transportation income slipped 2.11% to Rs 164.29 crore. LPG revenue increased 2.19% to Rs 52.79 crore, whereas renewable energy income declined 23.51% to Rs 23.04 crore.

 

Operating margin narrowed to 28.12% from 32.67%, while net profit margin shrank to 28.84% from 35.24% in Q4 FY24.

In FY25, capex utilization surged 123.07% to Rs 8,467.33 crore. The company achieved its highest-ever oil and gas output at 6.71 MTOE. Crude oil production rose 2.95% to 3.458 million tonnes, and natural gas output increased 2.2% to 3.252 BCM.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (face value Rs 10), in addition to the 100% interim dividend paid earlier in the fiscal year.

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

