Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 41.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 661.52 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics declined 41.45% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 661.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales661.52652.61 1 OPM %8.479.83 -PBDT43.8456.98 -23 PBT24.6839.36 -37 NP17.1629.31 -41
