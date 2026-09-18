Sonaselection India subscribed 90%

The offer received bids for 90.52 lakh shares as against 1 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Sonaselection received bids for 90,52,200 shares as against 1,00,10,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.90 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 141.57 crore at upper price band of Rs 99. There is no OFS component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to be valued at Rs 562.6 crore post listing.

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 80.0 crore will be used towards repaying certain borrowings; Rs 50.61 crore will be utilized towards funding of capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machineries.The company has an installed capacity of 82.44 million meters per annum for fabric manufacturing and capacity utilization stood at 82.71% in FY2026. The CAPEX is primarily to modernize the plant and there will not be any increment in the overall production capacity of the company pursuant to the installation of the proposed machinery. The balance is towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sonselection India on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, raised Rs 42.47 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 42.90 lakh shares at Rs 99 each to 3 anchor investors.

Sonaselection India is an integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company engaged in the production of value-added textile products. It manufactures 100% cotton fabric, cotton lycra (stretch) fabric, cotton blends and polyester blends, and undertakes processing of 100% cotton, cotton blends, polyester-viscose (P/V) and polyester fabrics.

The companys product portfolio primarily comprises 100% cotton fabrics, cotton lycra (stretch) fabrics, cotton blends and polyester blends, catering to varied apparel and textile applications. It also undertakes processing of greige fabric supplied by customers on a job-work basis. The company recently diversified into readymade garments through its subsidiary incorporated on July 1, 2025.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.02 crore and sales of Rs 516.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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