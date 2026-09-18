SS Retail IPO subscribed 103.30 times

The offer received bids for 90.83 crore shares as against 87.93 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of SS Retail received bids for 90,83,96,230 shares as against 87,93,884 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 103.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 403 and 424 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 84,90,566 shares, aggregating up to Rs 360.0crore at the upper price band of Rs 424. OFS includes 33,09,693 shares of Rs 10, aggregating up to Rs 140.0 crore at upper price band of Rs 424.

The funds of Rs 14.53 crore will be used towards the capital expenditure for setting up of new stores in Fiscal 2027 and Fiscal 2028.The company intends to open 120 new stores each in FY2027 and FY2028 of which the company has opened 33 new stores during April 1, 2026, to July 31,2026. Rs 241.35 crore towards part funding of the incremental working capital requirements and the balance to be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, SS Retail on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, raised Rs 146.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 34.52 crore shares at Rs 424 each to 22 anchor investors.

SS Retail is a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items, with operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. The company also operates 5 smartphone cafes which are exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in Maharashtra, 2 of which are located in Kolhapur, 2 in Pune and 1 in Sangli, for retailing mobile phones of a reputed brand.

The company operates under its proprietary brands SS Mobile, Mobile Exchange Wala and The Mobile Space through a combination of company-owned and franchisee-operated store formats. Its product portfolio includes mobile phones, pre-owned smartphones, accessories, televisions, laptops and tablets, along with ancillary services such as mobile protection plans, EMI facilities, anti-theft software and mobile recharge services.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.28 crore and sales of Rs 2,351.03 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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