Sonata Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and KPI Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2024.

Sonata Software Ltd tumbled 14.09% to Rs 547.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25854 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 1352.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9510 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 536.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91710 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd dropped 5.21% to Rs 3320. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5987 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 1959. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

