Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Source Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-200.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

