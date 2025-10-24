Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

South India Paper Mills surged 14.51% to Rs 89.95 after the company reported consolidated net profit 2.81 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 9.62% YoY to Rs 111.56 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 3.76 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 1.61 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 3.47% to Rs 107.96 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 104.34 core in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 66.60 crore (up 4.11%), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 8.29 crore (up 8.94% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 5.16 crore (up 5.95% YoY) during the period under review.

 

South India Paper Mills is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of paper and paper products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Midwest jumps on debut

Midwest jumps on debut

NTPC Green Energy commissions 9.9 MW of Bhuj wind project in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy commissions 9.9 MW of Bhuj wind project in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon