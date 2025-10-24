Friday, October 24, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a draft circular introducing the Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) framework for over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions in India. The UTI is a globally recognised data element in derivative reporting and is in addition to the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), which identifies counterparties to a transaction. While the LEI traces "who" is involved, the UTI identifies "which transaction" is being reported, allowing regulators to obtain an aggregated view of global OTC derivatives exposures.

RBI is planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) for all over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions of market participants with effect from April 1, 2026. UTI will be implemented for all transactions in OTC markets for Rupee interest rate derivatives, forward contracts in Government securities, foreign currency derivatives, foreign currency interest rate derivatives, and credit derivatives in India, per RBI's Draft circular on UTI for OTC Derivative Transactions in India.

 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

