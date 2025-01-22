Business Standard

South Indian Bank gains as PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

South Indian Bank jumped 3.64% to Rs 26.74 after the bank's standalone net profit increased 11.95% to Rs 341.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 305.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 6.88% year on year to Rs 2,817.96 crore in the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income (NII) was at Rs 869.2 crore during the quarter, up 6% on YoY basis.

Operating profit was at Rs 528.84 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 9.38% from Rs 483.45 crore in Q3 FY24.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies stood at Rs 66.04 crore in Q3 FY25, up 36.02% from Rs 48.55 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

 

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 462.8 crore, up by 6.41% from as compared with Rs 434.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Banks retail deposit jumped 7.71% YoY to Rs 1,02,420 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 95,088 crore in Q3 FY24. Gross advances stood at Rs 86,966 crore in Q3 FY25, showing an increase of 11.95% on Y-o-Y basis.

CASA was at Rs 32,830 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 4.13% YoY. CASA ratio stood at Rs 31.15% as on 31 December 2024 as against 31.80% as on 31 December 2023.

Banks personal loan book grew by Rs 63 crore from Rs 2,186 crore to Rs 2,249 crore, showing an increase of 2.88% on YoY basis.

During the quarter, gold loan portfolio jumped 10.39% YoY from Rs 15,369 crore to Rs 16,966 crore.

On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances was at 4.30% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 4.74% as on 31 December 2023. The ratio of net NPA to net advances stood at 1.25% as on 31 December 2024 as against 1.61% as on 31 December 2023.

Gross NPA stood at Rs 3,735.56 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 3,682.4 crore as on 31 December 2024 and Rs 3,731.31 crore as on 31 September 2024.

P.R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the bank, said, The strategy adopted by the bank continues to enable the business performance. During the period, Bank registered growth in all the desired segments with a focus on quality assets across all verticals: corporate, housing loan, auto loan, personal loan, gold loan, etc.

He also stated that, in line with the strategic intent of the bank, viz., Profitability through quality credit growth," the bank could onboard fresh advances with a low risk profile.

South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking and parabanking activities such as debit cards and third-party product distribution, in addition to Treasury and foreign exchange business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

