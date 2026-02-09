South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 121.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 62.67 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 121.63% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.6748.5427.3718.1315.797.9712.655.449.224.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News