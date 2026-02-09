South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 121.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 62.67 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 121.63% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.6748.54 29 OPM %27.3718.13 -PBDT15.797.97 98 PBT12.655.44 133 NP9.224.16 122
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:57 PM IST